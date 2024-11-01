TDP chief Naidu ‘promises’ justice to Kalinga, Kapu, and Kalinga Komati communities in Srikakulam district

The Telugu Desam Party’s national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reportedly promised to do justice to leaders of Kalinga, Kapu, and Kalinga Komati communities in Srikakulam district.

He reportedly pacified the dissatisfied MLAs Kuna Ravikumar (Amadalavalasa) and Bendalam Ashok (Ichchapuram) during his visit to the district on Tuesday. Both belong to the Kalinga community, one of the dominant castes in the district. Mr. Ravikumar who won in 2014 and 2019 general elections has led the party in other constituencies as the president of Srikakulam Parliamentary wing by holding several protests against the alleged ‘anti people’ policies of the YSRCP government.

The TDP and community leaders expected Cabinet berth for Mr. Ravikumar as he had also defeated the then Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitharam in Amadalavalasa. However, the party offered Cabinet posts only to Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.

It has also given an opportunity for Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to become the Union Minister. Many Kalinga leaders aired their dissatisfaction for ignoring the community after the TDP assumed power in the State. Mr. Ravikumar returned his gunman to the government saying that he did not require security as there was no threat to his life.

His symbolic expression of dissatisfaction caught the attention of everyone. Mr. Ravikumar reportedly told his loyalists that justice was needed to all castes which were neglected in spite of their contribution to the victory of the party in 2024 general elections.

Mr. Ashok, who won the 2014 and 2024 general elections, expected a Cabinet post. Mr. Ashok was one of the few leaders who could win in the 2019 general elections when the YSRCP swept the polls. Followers of Mr. Ashok are also reportedly not happy with the denial of the Cabinet post.

“YSRCP has given top priority to the Kalinga community. It has made Mr. Sitharam as the Speaker Ms. Piriya Vijaya was made Zilla Parishad chairperson. It has also given MP tickets to Perada Tilak of Kalinga community. But TDP ignored the community although it had supported the TDP candidates in 2024 general elections,” said a senior leader of the community.

Kapu community which has a significant population in the district could also not get Cabinet berths. Lone Kapu community MLA Mamidi Govinda Rao won from Pathapatnam. The former Home Minister Kala Venkata Rao, who is also from the Kapu community. used to get the Cabinet post when he was representing Etcherla constituency. However, he was shifted to Cheepurupalli constituency in 2014 general elections. “Kapu community’s population is more than 8 lakh in the district. But it was ignored in allocation of Cabinet posts,” said a senior Kapu leader.

Kalinga Komati community sought at least MLC post since it has not been given MLA seats for the last four decades in spite of its strong presence in Srikakulam, Narasannapeta and other Assembly constituencies. Kalinga Komati State president Boina Govindarajulu and others met Mr. Naidu and sought justice for the community as it has influence in other districts of North Andhra region. Mr. Naidu reportedly told leaders of all those communities that he would give nominated posts in near future while suggesting them to have patience.