TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu vows to reward dedicated party workers at Kuppam

Telugu Desam Party national president and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that he was aware of the challenges encountered by the party workers and leaders of the Kuppam Assembly constituency during the ‘atrocious’ regime of the YSR Congress Party. He reiterated his commitment to reward those who diligently contributed to the success of the party.

During a meeting with constituency leaders and workers at the Kuppam party office, Mr. Naidu assessed the performance and electoral strategies of the cadres in the past five years. The TDP chief called on the leaders and workers to chalk out strategies for the 2029 elections.

Mr. Naidu reflected on his eight successful terms as the MLA from Kuppam, while lamenting on the violence and injustices against the TDP cadres during the YSRCP government. He highlighted the previous government’s vile efforts to tarnish his moral standing and undermine the leadership by luring and targeting local leaders and activists. He denounced irregularities in the panchayat and municipal elections, and added that the TDP candidates were obstructed from filing nominations and the party activists were unfairly treated.

Mr. Naidu pledged to steer Kuppam towards becoming the premier constituency in the country and to acknowledge and reward those who dedicated themselves to the party.

The TDP supremo underscored the importance of fostering positive relationships with people and urged the party workers to work with discipline and responsibility.

He declared that he was committed to ensuring justice for all hard-working party cadres, recalling the TDP’s legacy of empowering ordinary workers to attain positions of influence.

Earlier, the party leaders from all over the combined Chittoor district and the neighbouring Annamayya district thronged the venue and greeted Mr. Naidu.

