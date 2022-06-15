TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to begin district tours today

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

June 15, 2022 08:42 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is all set to go on a year-long district tours, beginning Wednesday (June 15).

Mr. Naidu’s tours will be taken up under the slogan ‘NTR Sphoorthy - Chandranna Bharosa’ (NTR inspiration and Chandranna assurance). In each tour, he will cover the districts for three days. Mr. Naidu will cover more than 100 Assembly constituencies. There will be at least two tours every month.

A statement issued by the party said that the tours would aim at highlighting the ‘failures’ of the YSRCP government.