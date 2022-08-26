TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu sees the hand of police in “civil dress” in Anna canteen attack in Kuppam

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomed by women at Model Colony, at Kuppam in Chittoor district, on August 26. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the police personnel in civil clothes had engineered the August 25 attack on Anna Canteen with sticks and the violence thereafter in Kuppam. Mr. Naidu said that when the unfortunate episode took place, the SP of the Chittoor district was present in the Kuppam area.

Addressing a public meeting at Model Colony in Kuppam, Mr. Naidu said that it was unfair on the part of the police to deploy hundreds of personnel for security at the residence of MLC K. Bharath, but deliberately ignore bandobast at Anna canteen nearby. “The Director-General of Police and Chittoor SP should answer for this lapse,” Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP chief said he was surprised as to why the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was showing intolerance at Anna canteens. “When Amma Canteens were attacked in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Stalin resumed the canteens and even suspended the party cadres responsible for it,” Mr. Naidu said.

Comparing Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with North Korean President Kim Jong Un, and the administration of Andhra Pradesh with the British colonial rule, Mr. Naidu said that the behaviour of the police was appalling. “Had I behaved like this for 14 years of tenure as the Chief Minister, would it be possible for Jagan to move freely? Let Jagan or DGP come and see what was happening in Kuppam and none whoever would harm the TDP cadres would ever return from here,” Mr. Naidu said.

Terming the YSRCP government “a lamp on the brink of dousing”, Mr. Naidu said that in the backdrop of his uncle Y. S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, Jagan had no moral right to seek votes. Criticising the government’s tax on garbage, Mr. Naidu said that the people were ready to throw the crap on Jagan’s face.

Calling on the party cadres to get ready for sacrifices, the TDP chief said that the party was all set to bring in strong leaders everywhere in the State and that the TDP would also win Pulivendula.

Jagan had increased the prices of essential commodities in a situation where the children could not eat at least a handful of rice and broke the common people's livelihood, Mr. Naidu said and alleged that the government was now collecting a tax of ₹1,000 for installing an idol of Ganesha. The Muslim community was left in the lurch as all the welfare schemes meant for them were stopped.

“YSRCP is the party that is pledging public assets to bring debts, while the TDP is the party that creates wealth,” Mr. Naidu maintained and added that Jagan had obtained a debt of ₹25,000 crore by pledging income from liquor for 25 years.

Referring to the local issues, the TDP chief deplored that the Handri-Neeva project for Kuppam would be ready if only ₹50 crore were spent. He also faulted the Jagan government for stopping the housing schemes in Kuppam.

Further, against the backdrop of disturbing incidents during Mr. Naidu’s visits to Ramakuppam and Kuppam for two consecutive days, a heavy police bandobast was arranged along his route map on the concluding day. The personal security of Mr. Naidu was also stepped up with additional NSG commanders.