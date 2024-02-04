ADVERTISEMENT

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu releases ‘charge-sheet’ on A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘unkept promises’

February 04, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jagan Mohan Reddy will certainly pay the price for cheating the people by making false promises, and will go down in history as the most incompetent Chief Minister, observes TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders releasing a ‘charge-sheet’ on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at the TDLP meeting on Sunday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu released a “charge-sheet” on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “unkept promises” at the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) meeting held at his residence on the eve of the commencement of the Budget session of Legislature on February 4 (Sunday).

Addressing the MLCs and MLAs, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would certainly pay the price for “cheating the people by making false promises.” He further said that “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will go down in history as the most incompetent Chief Minister.”

Mr. Naidu observed that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had extensively toured the State in the run-up to the 2019 elections and caught the fancy of the voters by making a whole lot of promises, but failed to keep them.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy made a total 730 promises in his party’s manifesto and during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. He fulfilled only about 21% of the promises, but is claiming to have implemented 99% of them, for which he is going to be punished in the people’s court in two months,” Mr. Naidu said.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu were among those who took part in the deliberations.

