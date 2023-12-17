TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu meets JSP president Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad

December 17, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu met Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

The duo reportedly discussed the specifics of their alliance as the general elections are fast approaching, with the ruling YSR Congress also gearing up for battle by making leadership changes in the party at the constituency-level.

The TDP and JSP have already arrived at a broad understanding of what their common manifesto should be like. The TDP had announced their ‘Super-Six’ schemes and its partner suggested a few ideas to be incorporated in the document.

It may be recalled that Mr. Kalyan had expressed his resolve to forge an alliance with the TDP in September after meeting Mr. Naidu at the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where the former Chief Minister was lodged on remand in the skill development scam case. Their stated goal is to not let the anti-YSR Congress vote split.

The alliance has since geared up to take on the YSRCP. Mr. Naidu is expected to resume his visit to the districts after December 20. The two leaders are likely to start campaigning jointly against the YSRCP soon.

