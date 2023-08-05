ADVERTISEMENT

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu harps on Modi’s ‘once again appeal

August 05, 2023 05:59 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHITTOOR

YSRCP leaders had realised that their days were numbered in the State, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing the public at outskirts of Punganur town in Chitoor district on August 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, August 5, 2023, vowed to make Andhra Pradesh the number one State in India and to uphold the pride of Telugu people worldwide.

Addressing a public meeting at Puthalapattu near Chittoor, Mr. Naidu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asking the people to give a “third chance” to the NDA government so as to make India the third biggest economy in the world. “Similarly, I am now asking you to elect the Telugu Desam Party to power once again,” he said.

Referring to the Amaravati capital issue, the TDP chief said that the Telugu people were ashamed of not having capital for them. “Jagan Mohan Reddy ruined Amaravati and the State with rowdyism and looting of public wealth,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the YSRCP leaders had realised that their days were numbered in the State. Mr. Naidu said that Forest Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy was looting mineral wealth in a big way, and to continue his atrocities, he was bent upon preventing the “Yuddha Bheri” programme.

Referring to the Punganur incident, Mr. Naidu alleged that the Chittoor SP had become a stooge in the hands of Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, and his statement on Punganur violence was nothing but a script readied by Mr. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US