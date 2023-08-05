HamberMenu
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu harps on Modi’s ‘once again appeal

YSRCP leaders had realised that their days were numbered in the State, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

August 05, 2023 05:59 am | Updated 05:59 am IST - CHITTOOR

K. Umashanker
TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing the public at outskirts of Punganur town in Chitoor district on August 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, August 5, 2023, vowed to make Andhra Pradesh the number one State in India and to uphold the pride of Telugu people worldwide.

Addressing a public meeting at Puthalapattu near Chittoor, Mr. Naidu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asking the people to give a “third chance” to the NDA government so as to make India the third biggest economy in the world. “Similarly, I am now asking you to elect the Telugu Desam Party to power once again,” he said.

Referring to the Amaravati capital issue, the TDP chief said that the Telugu people were ashamed of not having capital for them. “Jagan Mohan Reddy ruined Amaravati and the State with rowdyism and looting of public wealth,” he said.

He said that the YSRCP leaders had realised that their days were numbered in the State. Mr. Naidu said that Forest Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy was looting mineral wealth in a big way, and to continue his atrocities, he was bent upon preventing the “Yuddha Bheri” programme.

Referring to the Punganur incident, Mr. Naidu alleged that the Chittoor SP had become a stooge in the hands of Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, and his statement on Punganur violence was nothing but a script readied by Mr. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

