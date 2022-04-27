TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao fail to appear before Andhra Pradesh Women Commission

Telugu Mahila leaders stage protest at Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission’s office

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, on whom the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission served notices, have not appeared before the Commission on April 27.

Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma served notices to Mr. Naidu and Mr. Umamaheswara Rao, on April 22, alleging that they used abusive language and attacked her when she went to console a rape victim in the Government General Hospital (GGH), in Vijayawada.

The Commission directed the TDP president and the former MLA to appear before the Women Commission, at 11 a.m. on April 27. However, the duo did not appear before the Commission.

Tension at office

Meanwhile, tension mounted at the Commission’s Office, at Mangalagiri, on Wednesday when leaders of Telugu Mahila staged a dharna protesting violence against women in the State. Telugu Mahila president V. Anitha argued with the security personnel, when the police prevented them from entering into the office. Later, she submitted a representation to Ms. Padma demanding action against the accused in sexual assault cases.