TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu faces threat to his life from son Lokesh, alleges Minister Gudivada Amarnath

August 09, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu faces a threat from his son Lokesh.

“If anyone wants to eliminate Mr. Naidu, it is Mr. Lokesh alone,” Mr. Amarnath said while addressing the media here on August 9 (Wednesday).

“Except Mr. Lokesh, none else can eliminate Mr. Naidu. Everyone else, including YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), wants Mr. Naidu to live for many more years in order to show him as a role model in politics,” the Minister said.

“Speculation is rife that Mr. Naidu’s life is in danger, and the opposition parties and a section of the media foresees a threat from the YSRCP,” the Minister said, and added that “such speculations are untrue. It is funny to say that the YSRCP wants to eliminate Mr. Naidu.”

“We all want him to be alive for at least 150 years. I also personally pray for his long life. Bu the TDP leaders, including Mr. Naidu, should be very careful about Mr. Lokesh as he may eliminate his father for gaining political mileage,” Mr. Amarnath said.

