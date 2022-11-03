TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu condemns arrest of Ayyannapatrudu

G.V.R. Subba Rao
November 03, 2022 11:42 IST

N. Chandrababu Naidu 

VIJAYAWADA: 

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the arrest of party leader and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanapatrudu and his son Chintakayala Rajesh.

In a statement on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Mr. Naidu said that he was shocked to know about their arrests at Narsipatnam. Ever since the Jagan Mohan Reddy govt assumed power, Mr. Ayyannapatrudu and his family members have been haunted, he said.

Stating that already 10 cases have been registered against Mr. Ayyannapatrudu and his family members subjecting them to various kinds of harassment, Mr. Naidu said the police did not mend their ways despite the court finding fault with the CID with regard to the case registered against Mr. Ayyannapatrudu’s another son Vijay. The State has never witnessed incidents like this wherein the police forcibly encroached into the houses like dacoits and took the residents into custody, the former chief minister felt.

Arrest to stifle voice of the BCs

Mr. Naidu said that the arrest of Mr Ayyannapatrudu was only to stifle the voice of the Backward Classes (BCs) as he is questioning the YSRCP leaders for looting North Andhra. Since there are no proper answers to the questions raised by Mr. Ayyannapatrudu, the Government is resorting to these arrests and the registration of false cases, he added.

Mr. Naidu demanded that Mr. Ayyannapatrudu and his son Mr. Rajesh, who were taken into custody illegally, be released forthwith and unconditionally.

