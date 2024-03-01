GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu complains to A.P. Governor against ‘illegal actions’ of APSDRI

The APSDRI, instead of fulfilling its official mandate, has turned into a weapon in the YSRCP’s quiver, the TDP chief alleges in his letter to the Governor

March 01, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
The arrest of party leader’s son is proof of the vindictive politics practiced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the run-up to the elections, N. Chandrababu Naidu alleges in his letter.

The arrest of party leader’s son is proof of the vindictive politics practiced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the run-up to the elections, N. Chandrababu Naidu alleges in his letter. | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote an open letter to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on March 1 (Friday), complaining that the A.P. State Directorate for Revenue Intelligence (APSDRI) was harassing his party leaders by registering false cases against them, and cited the arrest of former Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao’s son Sarath as proof of the “vindictive politics” practiced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the run-up to the elections.

“The APSDRI, instead of fulfilling its official mandate, turned into a weapon in the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) quiver,” Mr. Naidu stated, while pointing out that it (APSDRI) was headed by Special Commissioner Ch. Rajeswara Reddy, who “is a close associate of the ruling party.”

The former Chief Minister further said that the APSDRI had recently booked cases against Parchur MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and former Minister P. Narayana. The latest one of the series of its actions was the arrest of Mr. Sarath.

Mr. Naidu noted that Mr. Sarath was an additional director for only 68 days in the firm in which he allegedly committed the GST fraud, for which a notice was duly served by the Directorate-General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Hyderabad, but the APSDRI took over the case that was under inquiry (by the DGGI).

He sought the Governor’s intervention in putting an end to such “illegal actions” so that democracy would be in safe hands.

‘Arrest politically motivated’

Meanwhile, Mr. Pulla Rao told the media persons that the arrest was politically motivated, and that it happened within 24 hours of the announcement of his candidature for Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency.

He alleged that Mr. Sarath was detained at undisclosed locations and moved between six police stations for about 16 hours before being produced in court at midnight.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.