TDP challenges government to order probe into Pegasus issue by Central agencies  

YSRCP’s allegations against TDP are only aimed at hoodwinking people, says Payyavula Keshav

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator Payyavula Kesav has challenged the State government to institute an inquiry by the Central agencies into the alleged purchase of Pegasus equipment by the party during its term.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Mr. Keshav alleged that the State government was coming out with too many theories only to hoodwink the people.

“From purchase of Pegasus equipment to data theft now, the YSRCP government’s allegations are only to fool the people,” he said.

The YSRCP benefited during the elections by levelling allegations that 40 lakh votes had gone missing. Soon after coming to power, the government constituted a House committee to probe the issue. None of the TDP members were a part of that committee, he said.

Similarly, a seven-member House committee on Pegasus issue did not have a representation from the TDP, he added.

All political parties should be given importance in such committees, but that practice was ignored, he alleged.

The committee had given its report in three days, but there was noting concrete in it, he said.

In fact, then DGP D. Gautam Sawang, in reply to a RTI poser, said that Pegasus equipment had not been purchased during the TDP rule, Mr. Keshav said.

A case was pending in the Supreme Court on the alleged purchase of Pegasus equipment by the TDP government.

“Will the government tell the court that the equipment was not purchased?” he asked.

“Is the State government ready for an inquiry by the Central government agencies into the Pegasus episode? Can the government give in writing that Pegasus equipment was purchased during the TDP rule?” he asked.