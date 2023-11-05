HamberMenu
TDP challenges A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to face probe into ‘cement scam’

A cement company belonging to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family has been shown undue favouritism in the award of contracts for construction of various infrastructure projects, alleges Anam Venkataramana Reddy

November 05, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali
Telugu Desam Party official spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy addressing the media in Nellore on Sunday.

Alleging a scam involving a cement company of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family, the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has dared him to face a probe by the CB-CID into the issue.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, TDP State official spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy alleged a nexus between the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government and the cement company, which was shown “undue favouritism” in awarding of contracts for construction of various infrastructure projects, including the Jagananna housing colonies.

“Soon after coming to power, the TDP-led government will launch a comprehensive probe into the series of scams involving, among other things, liquor, sand and minerals, and put the culprits behind bars,” Mr. Venkataramana Reddy asserted.

“The day is not far when the YSRCP leaders, who are all smiles now after putting TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu to trouble in foisted cases, will be in tears,” he opined, indicating that “change of government is on the cards after the Assembly elections.”

Referring to the Chief Minister’s projection of the 2024 Assembly elections as a “class war between the rich and the poor,” he said it was the TDP that had ameliorated the living conditions of the poor.

Describing the Chief Minister as the richest person in the State, he alleged that the cement company in question had attracted huge investments, and the quid pro quo factor was clearly evident

He contended that a company owned by the Chief Minister’s family also allegedly enjoyed monopoly in the sale of polymers to the cement companies in the State. This contributed to exponential increase in profits to that company, he alleged.

