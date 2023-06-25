ADVERTISEMENT

TDP Chaitanya Rathayatra will guarantee people’s future: Palle

June 25, 2023 05:19 am | Updated 05:19 am IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST.)

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party leaders taking selfies before unfinished projects in Puttaparthi Assembly constituency on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The Telugu Desam Party Chaitanya Rathayatra (Bus Yatra), launched from Kadiri on Friday, entered the Puttaparthi Assembly Constituency on Saturday evening. Party leaders took selfies at several places in the constituency, beginning with unfinished TIDCO houses.

“The future of Zone 5 comprising Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa undivided districts is dependent on the return of Telugu Desam Party to power, ” former Ministers Palle Raghunath Reddy and Kalava Srinivasulu told people.

People and party leaders from all Assembly constituencies of Sri Sathya Sai District reached Bogalapally in Nallamada Mandal and garlanded the TDP leaders alighting from the bus to explain the status of all the stalled projects while taking selfies in front of all the half-finished projects or foundation stones laid between 2014 and 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raghunath Reddy said the construction of TIDCO houses, laying of CC roads, freshwater supply pipeline, etc. had come to a halt at Boggalapalli. Former MLAs B.K. Parthasarathy, Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, B.T. Naidu, Tippeswamy, Bachala Pullaiah, Hanumantha Rayachaudari, Umamaheswara Naidu, Parveen Bhanu, and TDP BC cell leaders Ambika Lakshminarayana, Rangaiah, Jeripati Narasimhu, Samakoti Adinarayana, and Ravindra were present.

The bus journey started at Boggalapally reached Nallamada via Ramapuram, Gopepally, Raganipally, and Nallamada Cross. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had totally neglected the development in the State and people were vexed with his rule, said Mr. Kalava Srinivasulu and added that Nara Chandrababu Naidu would stand guarantee for all the promises made in the Mahanadu at Rajahmahendravaram in the mini manifesto.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US