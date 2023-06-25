TDP Chaitanya Rathayatra will guarantee people’s future: Palle

June 25, 2023 05:19 am | Updated 05:19 am IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST.)

The Telugu Desam Party Chaitanya Rathayatra (Bus Yatra), launched from Kadiri on Friday, entered the Puttaparthi Assembly Constituency on Saturday evening. Party leaders took selfies at several places in the constituency, beginning with unfinished TIDCO houses.

“The future of Zone 5 comprising Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa undivided districts is dependent on the return of Telugu Desam Party to power, ” former Ministers Palle Raghunath Reddy and Kalava Srinivasulu told people.

People and party leaders from all Assembly constituencies of Sri Sathya Sai District reached Bogalapally in Nallamada Mandal and garlanded the TDP leaders alighting from the bus to explain the status of all the stalled projects while taking selfies in front of all the half-finished projects or foundation stones laid between 2014 and 2019.

Mr. Raghunath Reddy said the construction of TIDCO houses, laying of CC roads, freshwater supply pipeline, etc. had come to a halt at Boggalapalli. Former MLAs B.K. Parthasarathy, Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, B.T. Naidu, Tippeswamy, Bachala Pullaiah, Hanumantha Rayachaudari, Umamaheswara Naidu, Parveen Bhanu, and TDP BC cell leaders Ambika Lakshminarayana, Rangaiah, Jeripati Narasimhu, Samakoti Adinarayana, and Ravindra were present.

The bus journey started at Boggalapally reached Nallamada via Ramapuram, Gopepally, Raganipally, and Nallamada Cross. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had totally neglected the development in the State and people were vexed with his rule, said Mr. Kalava Srinivasulu and added that Nara Chandrababu Naidu would stand guarantee for all the promises made in the Mahanadu at Rajahmahendravaram in the mini manifesto.