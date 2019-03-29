TDP candidates hopeful of sailing through on positive vote

The Telugu Desam Party candidates have stepped up door-to-door campaign in the district in order to meet the beneficiaries of government schemes directly. They are hopeful that the beneficiaries will ensure victory again for the party since the TDP government had ‘changed their lives completely in the last five years’.

According to statistics, their number is between 60,000 and 75,000 in each Assembly constituency which has around 2.2 lakh voters. The recent schemes such as Pasupu-Kumkuma, pensions, NTR housing, Yuva Nestham, Adarana-2 are expected to give political dividends to the ruling party, according to party leaders.

Minister for Transport K.Atchannaidu, Minister for Energy Kala Venkata Rao, Srikakulam MP candidate Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, TDP Palasa candidate Gowthu Sirisha, TDP sitting MLA of Narasannapeta Baggu Ramamurthy and others are confident that the TDP will get a positive vote this time.

‘Pension will pay’

Palasa constituency coordinator Yarlagadda Venkanna Chowdary, who has done a study over the beneficiaries, said around 80,000 people out of 2.2 lakh got benefited directly from the schemes. “Enhancement of pension up to ₹2,000 is going to play a vital role in the election. Almost all women who are in various groups, including DWACRA, have been giving mouth publicity in favour of us. Certainly, it ensures victory for us,” he added.

Mr.Rammohan Naidu said that development at the grassroot-level would ensure victory for the TDP.

“Apart from effective implementation of welfare schemes, the government has done development at the grassroot level. Irrigation, road network, rural sanitation and other development works have enhanced the image of the party. In spite of the hate campaign launched by the YSRCP and other Opposition parties, the Telugu Desam will win all the Assembly seats and the Lok Sabha segment with comfortable margin this time too,” he added.

Mr.Baggu Ramanamurthy said ₹1,000 crore worth works were done in Narasannapeta Assembly constituency in the last five years. “With the improvement of irrigation, three crops in a year has become a reality. It will certainly help win the hearts of farmers,” he added.

Itchapuram MLA and TDP candidate Bendalam Ashok said that Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu’s initiative to help Titli victims and kidney patients had provided much needed support for the party in the constituency.

Amadalavalasa MLA and TDP candidate Kuna Ravikumar said that all the MLA candidates along with him would get decent majorities with the positive wave in villages in favour of the TDP.