TDP candidate Vemireddy promises a ‘New Nellore’ upon coming to power

April 22, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - NELLORE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nellore Lok Sabha candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Monday promised to ensure the comprehensive development of the constituency upon coming to power.

Listing the various issues plaguing the constituency, he said that proper coordination with the Centre would ensure the implementation of what he envisions as the ‘New Nellore’. He made this announcement after filing the nomination for the constituency.

Taking out a procession along with his wife Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, the TDP candidate for Kovur Assembly segment, Nellore Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Reddy and party district president Abdul Azeez, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy submitted the relevant copies to the District Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) M. Hari Narayanan at his office.

Several other prominent leaders from the district also submitted their nominations on Monday. TDP candidate for Nellore City constituency Ponguru Narayana and his wife Ramadevi Ponguru filed nominations for the seat. Similarly, a set was filed on behalf of his opponent and YSRCP candidate Khaleel Ahmed by the party district president and MLC (teachers constituency) Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Grand rallies

TDP Udayagiri candidate Kakarla Suresh, YSRCP Nellore Rural candidate Adala Prabhakar Reddy and Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who is the YSRCP candidate for Sarvepalli, took out grand rallies ahead of filing nominations.

At Atmakur, both the TDP and YSRCP candidates filed their nominations. While TDP’s Anam Ramanarayana Reddy took out a grand procession and submitted his papers, a nomination set was filed by K.V. Sravan Kumar Reddy, on behalf of YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy.

