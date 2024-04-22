GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TDP candidate Vemireddy promises a ‘New Nellore’ upon coming to power

Listing the issues plaguing the constituency, he says that proper coordination with the Centre would ensure comprehensive development

April 22, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
TDP Nellore Lok Sabha candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy submitting his nomination papers to the Collector and District Election Officer M. Hari Narayanan at Nellore on Monday.

TDP Nellore Lok Sabha candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy submitting his nomination papers to the Collector and District Election Officer M. Hari Narayanan at Nellore on Monday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nellore Lok Sabha candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Monday promised to ensure the comprehensive development of the constituency upon coming to power.

Listing the various issues plaguing the constituency, he said that proper coordination with the Centre would ensure the implementation of what he envisions as the ‘New Nellore’. He made this announcement after filing the nomination for the constituency.

Taking out a procession along with his wife Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, the TDP candidate for Kovur Assembly segment, Nellore Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Reddy and party district president Abdul Azeez, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy submitted the relevant copies to the District Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) M. Hari Narayanan at his office.

Several other prominent leaders from the district also submitted their nominations on Monday. TDP candidate for Nellore City constituency Ponguru Narayana and his wife Ramadevi Ponguru filed nominations for the seat. Similarly, a set was filed on behalf of his opponent and YSRCP candidate Khaleel Ahmed by the party district president and MLC (teachers constituency) Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Grand rallies

TDP Udayagiri candidate Kakarla Suresh, YSRCP Nellore Rural candidate Adala Prabhakar Reddy and Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who is the YSRCP candidate for Sarvepalli, took out grand rallies ahead of filing nominations.

At Atmakur, both the TDP and YSRCP candidates filed their nominations. While TDP’s Anam Ramanarayana Reddy took out a grand procession and submitted his papers, a nomination set was filed by K.V. Sravan Kumar Reddy, on behalf of YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.