TDP candidate Gouthu Sireesha seeks action against Minister Appalaraju for violation of election code

May 02, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

TDP candidate for Palasa Assembly seat Gouthu Sireesha on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India to take strict action against YSRCP candidate and Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju and other leaders, alleging that he had been violating all rules and regulations and campaigning even after 10 p.m.

Speaking at a public meeting in Mahadevapuram, she said the Minister himself had engaged in an argument with a senior woman official after she objected to the use of large flags in electioneering.

She alleged that YSRCP leaders manhandled TDP activists when they were collecting video footage of the campaign taken up even after 10 p.m.

She sought free and fair election in the constituency with the appointment of additional poll observers to prevent misuse of power by the Minister and others.