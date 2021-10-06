TDP campaign on crop holiday in Konaseema region fake: Minister

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu addressing the media in Kakinada on Wednesday.

KAKINADA

06 October 2021 23:48 IST

‘From supplying seed to procuring yield, RBKs providing every facility’

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu on Wednesday dared the TDP leaders to show the land the farmers had left without undertaking any agriculture activity as part of the ‘crop holiday’ in the Konaseema region in East Godavari district.

Responding to the letters written by senior TDP leaders such as Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and Devineni Umamaheswara Rao to the Chief Minister on the farmers’ woes, Mr. Kannababu said the TDP’s “false campaign” was only to project that the Konaseema farmers declared a crop holiday during kharif.

“The farmers have not declared a crop holiday in any part of the State. The TDP campaign is fake. The opposition party has a history of deploying the police to threaten the farmers to withdraw the crop holiday they had declared in the Konaseema region during their term,” Mr. Kannababu told the media here.

“The government has been providing every facility, including supply of seeds and procurement of yield, at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). Farmers have never been asked to stand in queues for the seed in the past two years,” claimed Mr. Kannababu.

Ganja trade

Responding to the TDP campaign on ganja trade, Mr. Kannababu said the State government had intensified the vigilance and monitoring of the ganja trade in the tribal districts.

“The government is prepared to act against the accused if the TDP leaders provide evidence on the involvement of public representatives in the ganja or heroin trade,” Mr. Kannababu said.

Member of Parliament V. Geetha was present.