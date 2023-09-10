ADVERTISEMENT

TDP calls for State bandh on Monday

September 10, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu called for a State bandh on September 11 in protest against the arrest of the party’s national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, calling his detention illegal.

In a press release on Sunday, Mr. Atchannaidu said it was unfortunate that Mr. Naidu, who had four decades of political experience, was personally targeted for fighting against the failures and corrupt governance of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

He called upon the people and people’s organisations to make the bandh successful in the interest of democracy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US