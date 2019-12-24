TDP calls for ‘sacrifices’ to save Amaravati

An all-party meeting organised by the Telugu Desam Party to discuss the course of action in view of the government’s proposal to “decentralise” development by establishing three different capitals in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, called on the leaders to be prepared to “make sacrifices” to save Amaravati.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

TDP leader Prathipati Pulla Rao said it was paramount to protect the interests of Amaravati. “Posts are not important and leaders should be ready to sacrifice them by submitting their resignations,” he said. He went on to allay their fears saying that their posts would be safe and none of the leaders from any of the party would contest for them. He said a resolution would be adopted to this effect.

‘Think of repercussions’

He said people in the Amaravati region were pained at the government decision. The government should think of the repercussions, especially at a juncture where the State was witnessing serious financial crisis.

Rejecting the report submitted by the GN Rao committee on the Capital, submitted to the government last week, the leaders decided to stage protests in Guntur district on Friday (December 27) and to decide their course of action after the Cabinet meeting.

The leaders said they were not against decentralisation of development but decentralisation of administration would not be allowed. They said the Chief Minister should have announced before the elections his intention to change the capital before seeking votes from people. This was tantamount to cheating them. People had already begun to realise what mistake they had committed by bringing him to power, they said.

Meet again tomorrow

The said Mr. Jagan’s ‘incoherent’ actions were hurting not just the farmers but people across the State and said they were hopeful that better sense would prevail among ruling party leaders at the forthcoming Cabinet meeting and the decision was rolled back.

TDP leader Tenali Sravan Kumar warned that the parties would intensify protests if the government failed to take into account people’s sentiments.

The parties decided to meet again on Thursday (December 26).