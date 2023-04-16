TDP calls for protest in Narasaraopet demanding water for chilli crop

April 16, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST - GUNTUR

Telugu Desam Party leader and former Minister Kanna Lakshminarayana has called for a protest in front of the Palnadu district Collectorate on April 18, demanding that the State government provide irrigation water for the standing crops under the Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal.

Addressing the media at Sattenapalli in Palnadu district on Saturday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said that the farmers cultivating chilli and other crops on more than 50,000 acres had been desperately waiting for the water for their crops. All of them needed the water for the last time wetting their agriculture lands in the season, he explained.

When the farmers urged the State government to provide irrigation water, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy suppressed their voice by using the police force, Mr. Lakshminarayana alleged. He said that because of the highhandedness of the government in suppressing the farmers’ voice, he called for the protest on April 18 in front of the district Collectorate at Narasaraopet.

He said that all the affected farmers under the Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal would participate in huge numbers in the protest and raise their voice against the State government.