TDP cadres take to the streets in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam

‘The arrest of Kala Venkata Rao is nothing but political vendetta’

Condemning the arrest of senior leader K. Kala Venkata Rao, TDP leaders and cadres staged protests across Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts on Thursday.

Mr. Venkata Rao was arrested on Wednesday in the case related to the agitation staged by the party on January 2 denouncing the desecration of the idol at the Ramateertham temple, wherein the party cadres allegedly pelted stones on the convoy of YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Though Mr. Venkata Rao was released on bail from the Cheepurupalli police station, the party cadres staged protests not only in his home town Rajam but also in Srikakulam, Palasa, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Vizianagaram and other places.

Human chain

In Rajam, the TDP formed a human chain denouncing Mr. Venkata Rao’s arrest and sought an apology from the government.

TDP in-charge in Rajam Kondru Muralimohan and Vizianagaram TDP parliamentary party wing president Kimidi Nagarjuna condemned the arrest of Mr. Venkata Rao without a valid reason.

“Mr. Venkata Rao is known for his clean and decent politics. He has never indulged in violence,” said Mr. Mohan. The arrest was nothing but political vendetta, Mr. Nagarjuna alleged.

TDP leaders such as Gunda Appala Suryanarayana, Gunda Lakshmi Devi and Madarapu Venkatesh staged a protest at the Gandhi statue in Srikakulam.

In Vizianagaram. senior TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, MLCs Dwarapu Reddy Jagadish and Gummadi Sandhya Rani, Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anita and others decried the arrest of Mr. Venkata Rao and vowed to teach a lesson to the ruling YSRCP in the next elections.