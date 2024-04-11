ADVERTISEMENT

TDP cadres in Chittoor pay homage to Jyitirao Phule

April 11, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
TDP cadres paying floral tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule to commemmorate his birth anniversary at the party’s district office in Chittoor on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary, TDP Chittoor district president C.R. Rajan, said that Phule was an inspiration for the underprivileged communities.

The TDP cadres paid respects to Phule by offering floral tributes at the party office here on Thursday, April 11. Mr. Rajan mentioned that Jyoti Rao Phule stood up for the weaker sections of society. He added that the TDP had implemented several welfare schemes for the Backward Classes under Phule’s influence. Mr. Rajan said the legacy of the great social reformer would continue to guide the TDP in serving the weaker sections and working towards their upliftment.

Daggumalla Prasada Rao, the TDP candidate for the Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency (SC), said that Jyoti Rao Phule was a visionary who fought against caste discrimination and stood for the equality of the masses. He said that Phule believed in the principle of social equality and women’s empowerment. The late N.T. Rama Rao and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu continued Phule’s legacy by introducing many schemes for the welfare and development of the Backward Classes, who remained the backbone of the TDP for four decades, Rao added.

Former Chittoor mayor Katari Hemalatha and senior TDP leader Surendra Kumar also spoke at the event.

