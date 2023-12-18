TDP cadres gears up for Naidu’s Kuppam visit

December 18, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres are gearing up for the three-day visit of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to the Kuppam assembly constituency from December 28.

According to senior party leaders in the Chittoor district, Mr. Naidu will be touring all four mandals of Kuppam, Ramakuppam, Shantipuram, and Gudupalle in the constituency; he is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kuppam.

As the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections is fast approaching, TDP cadres plan to make elaborate arrangements for the public meeting in Kuppam, including mobilising huge crowds from Chittoor and the neighbouring Tirupati and Annamayya districts.

