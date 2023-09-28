TDP cadre walk backwards to protest against Jagan’s ‘retrograde policies’ in Andhra Pradesh

September 28, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - NELLORE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadre here on Thursday staged a novel protest by walking backwards to symbolise what they termed as the State’s backward trend under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over the past four-and-a-half years.

Walking backwards from the busy V.R.C. centre up to the Gandhi Bomma centre here, they raised slogans against the YSRCP government for its “vindictive politics” and for taking the State “backward by 25 years with retrograde economic policies.”

It was imperative that TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu returns to power to put the State back on the path of development with his vast administrative acumen. The State witnessed a flight of industries due to the ‘‘wrong’‘ industrial policy of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which harassed industry captains, they alleged.

TDP to organise Gandhiki Chebudham

TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy told media persons after a meeting of opposition parties that the TDP would organise ‘Gandhiki Chebudham‘ on October 2 to protest against the ‘‘illegal and undemocratic’‘ arrest of Mr. Naidu under trumped up charges.

Fearing defeat in the coming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the State, as the TDP chief evoked tremendous response from pubic during the poll campaign, the ‘‘autocratic’‘ YSRCP government put Mr. Naidu behind bars and placed legal hurdles by allegedly misusing the police to foist one case after another.

All the poll surveys indicate a drubbing for the ruling YSRCP in the coming elections and the return of the TDP to power, he said along with suspended YSRCP MLA and former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

Meanwhile, TDP cadre continued their hunger strike across SPSR Nellore district for ‘‘saving democracy and Andhra Pradesh’‘ from the ‘’repressive’‘ YSRCP rule and in support of Mr. Naidu.