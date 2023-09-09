ADVERTISEMENT

TDP cadre stop Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy when being shifted to Vijayawada at Chilakaluripet

September 09, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - GUNTUR

The TDP cadre stopped the convoy of Mr. Naidu for about twenty minutes.

Sambasiva Rao M.

TDP cadres block national highway at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district and stopped the convoy of the party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, while the APCID was shifting him from Nandyal to Vijayawada after arrest, on September 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tension mounted as TDP cadre and supporters of the party have staged a protest and stopped the convoy of the party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on the National Highway in Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on September 9, while the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) officials were shifting him to Vijayawada from Nandyal via Ongole-Chilakaluripet-Guntur, after arresting him in the early morning. 

As Mr. Naidu’s convoy was blocked by TDP cadre at chilakaluripet last 20 minutes, the police called for additional forces. Cadres blocked roads with vehicles and burning tyres on the highway.

On the other hand, the police resorted to a lathi charge against the mob who gathered on the streets to stop the convoy of Mr. Naidu. 

