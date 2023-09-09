HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TDP cadre stop Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy when being shifted to Vijayawada at Chilakaluripet

The TDP cadre stopped the convoy of Mr. Naidu for about twenty minutes.

September 09, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
TDP cadres block national highway at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district and stopped the convoy of the party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, while the APCID was shifting him from Nandyal to Vijayawada after arrest, on September 9, 2023.

TDP cadres block national highway at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district and stopped the convoy of the party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, while the APCID was shifting him from Nandyal to Vijayawada after arrest, on September 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tension mounted as TDP cadre and supporters of the party have staged a protest and stopped the convoy of the party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on the National Highway in Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on September 9, while the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) officials were shifting him to Vijayawada from Nandyal via Ongole-Chilakaluripet-Guntur, after arresting him in the early morning. 

As Mr. Naidu’s convoy was blocked by TDP cadre at chilakaluripet last 20 minutes, the police called for additional forces. Cadres blocked roads with vehicles and burning tyres on the highway.

On the other hand, the police resorted to a lathi charge against the mob who gathered on the streets to stop the convoy of Mr. Naidu. 

The TDP cadre stopped the convoy of Mr. Naidu for about twenty minutes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.