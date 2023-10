October 29, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

Cadre of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday staged a novel protest against the “illegal arrest” of party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu by blindfolding themselves with black ribbons. Cadre, led by former Minister P. Narayana, raised the slogan “Truth should triumph”. A similar protest took place in Ongole by a large number of TDP cadre led by M. Srinivasa Rao. They demanded the withdrawal of “trumped up charges” against Mr. Naidu.

