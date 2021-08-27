TDP cadre being harassed by some police, YSRCP leaders: Lokesh

False cases being filed against party activists, he says in letter to SP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national General Secretary Nara Lokesh has written a letter to the Superintendent of Police, Kurnool district, alleging that the TDP cadre were being harassed by a section of police and YSRCP leaders.

In the letter on Thursday, Mr. Lokesh said that the police had been either spectators or instruments of the ruling party prerogatives in Kurnool district. As evident from the FIRs filed, the family of D. Ramanjaneyulu had been subjected to extended harassment and torture by a section of local police officials, especially the CI and the SI. Mr. Ramanjaneyulu from Markapuram village of Kallur mandal in Kurnool district had been facing harassment for playing an active role in the TDP. “That this is happening at the behest of the local MLA is all the more shocking,” he said.

“This is a clear case of the police targeting a common family out of malice. Filing false cases, even if these can be easily struck down by the courts, is a case of mental harassment and physical threat. IPC Section 307 (Attempt to Murder) is being misused widely to file cases against TDP cadre, whether or not the alleged victims are hurt in any manner. The process itself becomes the punishment for a family as they try to prove their innocence against the might of the police force,” he said, adding, “I urge you to commit to prompt and fair actions against all the officials involved in this abuse of power. We all must ultimately answer to the Constitution and never to the whims of ruling party leaders.”