TDP bus yatra a grand success, say former MLCs

Gummadi Sudharani says the TDP will become a strong force in tribal belt also as Adivasis are fed up with the ruling YSRCP

July 10, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLCs of Telugu Desam Party Dwarapureddy Jagadish and Gummadi Sandharani on Monday said TDP’s bus yatra had evoked good response and made public understand the salient features of TDP’s manifesto to be implemented if the party was voted to power in 2024 elections. TDP bus yatra covered important ST constituencies such as Saluru, Kurupam and Palakonda, which were won by ruling YSRCP both in 2014 and 2019 elections. Speaking to media in Parvatipuram, Ms. Sudharani said TDP would be a strong force again in tribal belt also as Adivasis were fed up with the ruling YSRCP. Parvatipuram former MLA Bobbili Chiranjeevulu said the new Parvatipuram-Manyam district was being completely ignored by the government. He said the real development of Parvatipuram would be possible only with TDP government.

