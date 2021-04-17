TDP branding pilgrims as bogus voters: YSRCP

YSRCP general secretary L. Appi Reddy on Saturday urged K. Vijayanand, Chief Electoral Officer of A.P., to take action against TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders in Tirupati for “disturbing the by-election” to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat.

In a letter to the CEO, Mr. Appi Reddy alleged that former TDP MLA M. Sugunamma and former chairman of TUDA G. Narasimha Yadav disturbed the polling and misled the voters by making false allegations against the YSRCP.

“They have created a nuisance at the PLR Convention Centre, where they branded the devotees on a pilgrimage as bogus voters and tried to pull them out of their buses,” the YSRCP leaders alleged.

A few TV channels too misled the people by stating that the YSRCP brought bogus voters on a large scale to rig the election, Mr. Appi Reddy alleged.

Had the pilgrims been bogus voters as was claimed by the TDP, they would have been identified at the polling stations, he said.

The CEO should inquire into the episode and take action against Mr. Naidu and his party leaders, the YSRCP leader demanded.