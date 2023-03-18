ADVERTISEMENT

TDP boycotts Legislative Council proceedings, accuses government of not divulging the outcome of Chief Minister’s visit to Delhi

March 18, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

The House has every right to know about the details of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the national capital, says Leader of Opposition in the Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) boycotted Saturday’s proceedings in the Legislative Council, expressing its displeasure over the government not revealing the details of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to New Delhi and the outcome of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers.

During Question Hour, the TDP moved an adjournment motion demanding that the State government inform the House about the details and the outcome of the Chief Minister’s visit to New Delhi, as he rushed to the national capital when the Legislature was in progress.

The Leader of Opposition in Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that the House had every right to know about the outcomes of the visit of the Chief Minister. He observed that the Chief Minister attended the Council for only one time in the last four years.

CM to address House on March 24

In his response, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said that the Chief Minister would address the House on March 24, and the opposition leaders should have some patience till then.

“The government will provide all the details and Chief Minister himself will come to the House,” he said.

“The Chief Minister visited New Delhi to request the Central government to release pending funds and to discuss about Polavaram project and other issues. All the details are available in public domain,” said Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

