Andhra Pradesh

‘TDP blocking land allotment to poor’

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.  

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said he was saddened to know that the court had stayed the government’s proposal to sanction house sites to 54,000 poor families in Amaravati, following a petition filed by the supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The petition had stated that the initiative would result in an imbalance in “caste-based demography” in the region.

Mr. Reddy was addressing the gathering at the housing site here in East Godavari district.

Accusing TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his aides of launching a legal battle against the housing scheme, Mr. Reddy said the several cases filed at various courts was leading to a delay in the issue of pattas to the 3.74 lakh families. “The State government is unable to distribute pattas to 10% of the beneficiaries due to the stays issued by various courts,” Mr. Reddy said.

“The government has approached the Supreme Court and the sites will be sanctioned to all the 3.74 lakh families as soon as the legal hurdles are cleared.”

