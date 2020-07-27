Andhra Pradesh

TDP blames State govt. for virus spread

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has blamed the YSRC government for the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases in the State.

As part of the State call, the party leaders led by former MLA Mannur Sugunamma staged a demonstration for the fifth day here on Sunday, expressing solidarity with the frontline warriors like doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and sanitary workers in their demand for better facilities and working conditions.

Ms. Sugunamma recalled how the erstwhile TDP government had tackled the outbreak of dengue by declaring a war against mosquitoes (Domalapai Dandayatra).

“In spite of knowing how dangerous this disease is, the government failed to take preventive measures, even as the disease spread to thousands in no time,” Ms. Sugunamma charged.

