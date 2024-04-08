TDP, BJP urge ECI to take action against TTD EO Dharma Reddy for ‘abuse of power’

April 08, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram and BJP leader and TTD Trust Board former member G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy submitted a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday requesting him to initiate appropriate action against TTD Executive Officer (EO) A.V. Dharma Reddy for allegedly taking several decisions that favoured leaders of the YSRCP and even giving them a special darshan quota.

Mr. Pattabhi Ram and Mr. Bhanu Prakash Reddy stated that Mr. Dharma Reddy, an Indian Defence Estates Service officer, had been on deputation with the Andhra Pradesh government for more than nine years against norms and his deputation as the Joint EO of TTD during 2005 and from 2019 till date was due to the special recommendation of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and previously, his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

They also alleged that Mr. Dharma Reddy solicited the support of some wealthy persons/industrialists, with whom he developed intimacy over the years, for YSRCP leaders during the elections. The Election Commission of India should take action against Mr. Dharma Reddy for abusing his authority for personal and political gains, they said. Moreover, he remained as the EO of TTD, notwithstanding the fact that officers who worked for three years in their posts were transferred as per the Model Code of Conduct, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.