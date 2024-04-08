GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

TDP, BJP urge ECI to take action against TTD EO Dharma Reddy for ‘abuse of power’

Leaders of the two parties alleged that the TTD officials took several decisions that favoured YSRCP leaders and also gave them a special darshan quota

April 08, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP national spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram and BJP leader and TTD Trust Board former member G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy submitted a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday requesting him to initiate appropriate action against TTD Executive Officer (EO) A.V. Dharma Reddy for allegedly taking several decisions that favoured leaders of the YSRCP and even giving them a special darshan quota. 

Mr. Pattabhi Ram and Mr. Bhanu Prakash Reddy stated that Mr. Dharma Reddy, an Indian Defence Estates Service officer, had been on deputation with the Andhra Pradesh government for more than nine years against norms and his deputation as the Joint EO of TTD during 2005 and from 2019 till date was due to the special recommendation of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and previously, his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

They also alleged that Mr. Dharma Reddy solicited the support of some wealthy persons/industrialists, with whom he developed intimacy over the years, for YSRCP leaders during the elections. The Election Commission of India should take action against Mr. Dharma Reddy for abusing his authority for personal and political gains, they said. Moreover, he remained as the EO of TTD, notwithstanding the fact that officers who worked for three years in their posts were transferred as per the Model Code of Conduct, they said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / Telugu Desam Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.