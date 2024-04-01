TDP-BJP-JSP must take advantage of anti-incumbency mood State: Naidu 

April 01, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the anti-YSRCP mood was quite strong and stressed the need for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in the State to take advantage of it.

Addressing the party leaders through a teleconference on Monday, Mr. Naidu said the tremendous response to his Praja Galam public meetings was proof of the people’s disenchantment with the YSRCP and that they appeared to have decided to remove it from power.

Further, Mr. Naidu alleged the non-payment of social security pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries on April 1 was a conspiracy and that the underlying reason for it was the government’s coffers becoming empty due to its mismanagement.

The government could disburse pensions through the staff of ward and village secretariats on April 1 itself, but it did not do so as it ran out of funds.

₹4,000 monthly pension

The TDP-BJP-JSP government would increase the monthly social security pensions to ₹4,000, he promised and cautioned the volunteers against working for the YSRCP.

Mr. Naidu also said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government spent ₹13,000 crore hastily after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, and a major chunk of it went to contractors close to elected representatives of the ruling party.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy told lies about many things in his bid to garner votes and his party has unleashed false propaganda against the TDP through social media, said Mr. Naidu

The Chief Minister was giving an impression he developed the three capitals he had proposed, quipped Mr. Naidu.

The TDP chief reiterated that the objective of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance was to end the draconian rule of the YSRCP and alleged that the ruling party was trying to create a sense of insecurity among the Muslims ever since the alliance took shape by projecting the BJP as a villain.

The TDP chief asserted that it was because the ward and village volunteers were interfering in the election process that the Election Commission of India barred them from distributing various benefits.

