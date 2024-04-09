GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP, BJP, JSP lodge complaint with National Human Rights Commission urging action against Chief Secretary for alleged deaths of elderly people during pension disbursement

April 09, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau,Sambasiva Rao M.
Former TDP MP (Rajya Sabha) Kanakamedala Ravindra and others submitting a letter to Chairman of National Human Rights Commission of India Justice Arun Kumar Mishra in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Former TDP MP (Rajya Sabha) Kanakamedala Ravindra and others submitting a letter to Chairman of National Human Rights Commission of India Justice Arun Kumar Mishra in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The National Democratic Alliance parties, TDP-JSP-BJP lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to direct the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K. S. Jawahar Reddy to make arrangements for delivering pension at doorsteps of beneficiaries by using 1.3 lakh staff of village and ward secretariats and other government staff without fail.

The NDA parties lodged the complaint in the wake of the alleged death of 33 elderly people who were compelled to travel two to four km to collect their pension for the month of April.

Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, former TDP MP (Rajya Sabha), Shaik Baji, president, AP BJP Minority Cell and Daneti Sridhar, Jana Sena party leader submitted a letter to the NHRC in New Delhi on April 9, alleging that the Chief Secretary was responsible for making life difficult for the elderly despite having sufficient staff to provide pension at their doorstep.

The NDA leaders further alleged that the Chief Secretary deliberately compelled the aged people to walk all the way as per the instructions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Opposition leaders alleged that the Chief Secretary was doing all these to blame the TDP, BJP and JSP on the one hand and to favour the YSRCP in the general elections on the other hand.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / human rights / wage and pension

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.