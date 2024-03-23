TDP-BJP-JSP alliance will win more than 160 Assembly and 24 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, asserts Chandrababu Naidu 

March 23, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has exuded confidence that the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance will win more than 160 Assembly and at least 24 out of 25 Lok Sabha (LS) seats in Andhra Pradesh, and the BJP-led NDA alliance at the Centre 400+seats in the general elections.

Addressing a workshop on the election strategy for the TDP candidates here on March 23 (Saturday), Mr. Naidu reiterated that the three parties forged the alliance with the aim to liberate people from the clutches of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and no other selfish motive.

The TDP could not give ticket to 31 aspirants due to seat adjustments with its allies, but they would be given due recognition after the alliance came to power, he promised.

Mr. Naidu said “winnability” was the sole criterion that went into candidate selection, and that the allies had done social and political re-engineering in choosing the best possible candidates, while being conscious of the heartburn it would cause to those left out of the race.

‘Costly mistake’

He exhorted the candidates to be vigilant about the fraudulent means through which the YSRCP would try to win the elections, while pointing out that the “one chance” given by the people to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy five years ago turned out to be a costly mistake that had far reaching implications.

The candidates being fielded by the allies should be seen as “NDA candidates,” irrespective of the parties to which they belonged, as the goal set by them was much larger. Parties such as the Lok Satta supported the alliance having realised the cause espoused by them, he observed.

Further, Mr. Naidu said the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance laid the desired foundation for a better future of the people of Andhra Pradesh, and that it should last for a minimum of 30 years so that they could deliver stable and good governance.

Digital currency

He opined that digital currency should replace physical cash if corrupt parties such as the YSRCP were to be effectively tackled, and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had always treated politics as a business.

The five-year YSRCP rule was marked by vindictive politics, which was evident from the huge sums spent on cases in which leaders of the opposition parties were implicated.

‘False propaganda’

Mr. Naidu stated that the YSRCP unleashed a false propaganda on the alliance and the opposition leaders to sabotage their chances of victory. One such mischief was the circulation of a fake letter in the social media, which said Daggubati Purandeswari resigned as A.P. BJP president. Besides, baseless theories were being floated about the alliance.

Law and order had gone for a toss after the YSRCP came to power in 2019, and it ruined the State with its irrational policies like the one that destroyed Amaravati. “If people are looking forward to a future that is secure, they should vote for the alliance,” Mr. Naidu said.

