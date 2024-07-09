GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance leaders seek justice for Annamayya dam breach victims

The leaders recall that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had promised to pay ₹20 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased upon regaining power

Published - July 09, 2024 08:18 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
BJP State secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu and TDP State organising secretary Vemana Satish submitting a representation to Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu in his chambers on Tuesday.

BJP State secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu and TDP State organising secretary Vemana Satish submitting a representation to Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu in his chambers on Tuesday.

Leaders of the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance appealed to the State government to deliver justice to the victims of the Annamayya reservoir submergence incident of 2021, in which nearly 40 persons were washed away while hundreds were rendered homeless.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State secretary N. Ramesh Naidu and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State organising secretary Vemana Satish jointly submitted a representation to the Minister for Water Resources, Nimmala Rama Naidu, in his chambers on Tuesday.

They highlighted the tragic incident that rocked the project in the Rajampeta constituency of Annamayya district in November 2021. With one of the gates of the project getting washed away due to heavy inflows, several lives were lost and the entire neighbourhood filled with mounds of sand.

The leaders recalled that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was the then Leader of Opposition, had promised to pay ₹20 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased, rebuild their homes and remove the mounds of sand from the farms to make them cultivable again, upon regaining power.

Appeal for a committee

Mr. Ramesh Naidu appealed to Mr. Rama Naidu to form a committee to bring to the fore the reasons behind the dam collapse.

Speaking to the media later, he claimed that the previous government kept the issue under wraps for ‘obvious reasons’. “The dam collapsed due to indiscriminate sand excavation by the YSRCP-led sand mafia,” he alleged.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.