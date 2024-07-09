TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance leaders seek justice for Annamayya dam breach victims

Leaders of the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance appealed to the State government to deliver justice to the victims of the Annamayya reservoir submergence incident of 2021, in which nearly 40 persons were washed away while hundreds were rendered homeless.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State secretary N. Ramesh Naidu and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State organising secretary Vemana Satish jointly submitted a representation to the Minister for Water Resources, Nimmala Rama Naidu, in his chambers on Tuesday.

They highlighted the tragic incident that rocked the project in the Rajampeta constituency of Annamayya district in November 2021. With one of the gates of the project getting washed away due to heavy inflows, several lives were lost and the entire neighbourhood filled with mounds of sand.

The leaders recalled that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was the then Leader of Opposition, had promised to pay ₹20 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased, rebuild their homes and remove the mounds of sand from the farms to make them cultivable again, upon regaining power.

Appeal for a committee

Mr. Ramesh Naidu appealed to Mr. Rama Naidu to form a committee to bring to the fore the reasons behind the dam collapse.

Speaking to the media later, he claimed that the previous government kept the issue under wraps for ‘obvious reasons’. “The dam collapsed due to indiscriminate sand excavation by the YSRCP-led sand mafia,” he alleged.