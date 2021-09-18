TDP, BJP condemn ‘attack’ on Naidu’s house

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 September 2021 11:19 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliament constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao has condemned the attack on the house of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu by YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh and demanded his immediate arrest.

At a media conference here on Friday evening, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that if he has anything against TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, he should come to Visakhapatnam but he chose to attack the former Chief Minister’s house at Undavalli. He alleged that the YSRCP leader has resorted to the attack to divert the attention of the people from the protest being held by the TDP in support of farmers, which turned out to be a huge success.

He alleged that the police personnel had helped the YSRCP MLA to reach the house. He also alleged that DGP was acting as a ‘YSRCP worker’. The police personnel were content with staying on guard duty at the homes of TDP leaders, who were placed under house arrest, he ridiculed.

TDP MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao said that TDP was a peace-loving party. He alleged that Mr. Ramesh was indulging in such acts to get into the good books of the Chief Minister and earn a Cabinet berth.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju also condemned the attack on the house of the Opposition leader. Describing the two-year-rule of the State government as the ‘worst in the country’, he demanded that the DGP initiate action on the incident.