TDP, BJP allege callousness, blame Dy. CM for increase in COVID-19 cases

S.B. Amzath Basha

KADAPA

07 July 2020 16:40 IST

They accuse S.B. Amzath Basha of flouting social distancing norms.

Coinciding with the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to his home district of Kadapa, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trained guns at the Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, also hailing from the same district, for alleged callousness that led to the rampant spread of COVID-19.

BJP State spokesperson Bandi Prabhakar, at a media conference here on July 7, flayed the government for turning a blind eye and the ruling party leaders of ignoring precautionary measures and safety protocols.

Advertising

Advertising

Accusing Mr. Basha of deliberately hiding his test report and health status, Mr. Prabhakar squarely blamed him of neglecting social distancing norms, right from the initial days of lockdown while distributing essential commodities till recently during his participation in official programmes.

“The number of cases has touched alarming proportions in the district. We demand the government to test all officials and party men moving around Mr. Amzath Basha”, Mr. Prabhakar insisted.

Speaking to the media separately, TDP district general secretary B. Hariprasad, State organising secretary Govardhan Reddy and Fisheries Corporation former Director Ram Prasad attributed the rampant rise in COVID cases to the reckless movement of YSRCP leaders and workers in groups, in the garb of reaching out to the people.

“More cases are witnessed in ruling-party circles, but the government conveniently brushes this fact under the carpet”, Mr. Hariprasad observed. While politicians in Telangana revealed their COVID status to instil confidence in the public, he wondered why the ruling party leaders were concealing the facts.