TDP bid to gain mileage from gang-rape case deplorable: Home Minister 

Revealing identity of the victim will further harm her, says Vanitha

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Tuesday appealed to the Telugu Desam Party leaders and women supporters to put an end to their strategy of politicising the issue of gang-rape of a 23-year-old mentally-challenged girl in Vijayawada city recently.

Addressing the media along with local MP Margani Bharat here on Tuesday, Ms. Vanitha said that the gang-rape was not an incident from where the opposition party could strive to gain political mileage.

“The victim should be ensured an environment in which she could battle her mental trauma. Any act that reveals the identity of the victim and her family is highly condemnable,” said Ms. Vanita. Referring to a joint press conference convened by former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao of the TDP in Vijayawada, she said revelation of the identity of the victim’s family would cause further trouble to the victim in future.

“The Women’s Commission and its Chairperson are expected to take stock of the health condition of the victim and ensure timely treatment and assistance. The verbal attack on the Chairperson by the TDP women supporters in the gang-rape case is unexpected and inhuman,” she said.

The behaviour and protests by the TDP activists in the gang-rape case reflected the way the party respected women in the State, the Minister said.