TDP bets big on youth to regain power

TIRUPATI

24 January 2022 01:03 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has expressed confidence that the party will come back to power in the next general elections, not only by riding high on the ‘YSR Congress Party misrule’ but also by leveraging the youth power.

The party’s youth wing ‘Telugu Yuvatha’ organised the birthday celebrations of TDP national General Secretary Nara Lokesh at NTR Circle here on Sunday, when former MLA M. Sugunamma, Tirupati Parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav, Telugu Yuvatha State president Sriram Chinnababu and general secretary A. Ravi Naidu cut a cake dedicated to the leader.

The party also organised ‘Annadanam’ camp and provided food to the needy.

On the occasion, the party leaders claimed that the State’s youth power had been grossly under-utilised, with an increasing number of educated youth staying without employment.

Ms. Sugunamma recalled that the previous TDP rule, with Mr. Lokesh as the Minister for Information Technology, had brought huge investments in the form of software and hardware companies to the State in general and to Tirupati in particular.

Mr. Lokesh, who had also held the Panchayat Raj portfolio, had laid roads to the tune of thousands of kilometers, which, she said, were deprived of a single tar coat today.

Mr. Chinnababu and Mr. Ravi Naidu vowed to leverage the youth power by taking the message across to the State’s youth on the need to bring TDP to power again.