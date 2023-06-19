TDP betrayed Dalits, OBCs and minorities: Chinta Mohan

June 19, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KUPPAM (CHITTOOR DISTRICT)

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh have turned the party into a “Father-Son Party” and that they ignored social justice to the SC/ST, OBCs, and minorities in the State.

Earlier, Chinta Mohan staged a protest along with Congress party cadres and outsourcing staff in front of the Dravidian University near Kuppam, demanding regularisation of the workers and release of pending scholarships to the students belonging to the Dalit, OBC, and minority communities. He further demanded Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy revive the defunct finance corporations meant for the welfare of the downtrodden sections.

Addressing a press conference at Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu’s bastion, on Monday, the former Union Minister said that Mr. Naidu served as the Chief Minister of the State for 14 years and has been representing Kuppam for 35 years and yet Chittoor district saw no tangible development.

“The TDP government in the past acquired lands from the farmers in Kuppam for Dravidian University but betrayed them by offering outsourcing jobs. The university has seeped in corruption and inefficiency, and the research degrees are being sold away,” he alleged.

Mr. Chinta Mohan said that Mr. Naidu had done grave injustice to the people of Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh by doing away with the NTPC-BHEL and Dugarajapatnam Port projects.

“After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had readily accepted to make Tirupati as the capital of the State, but both Mr. Naidu and the then Chief Minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy had prevented it from happening,” he said.

The Congress leader said that the people of Andhra Pradesh were vexed with the TDP and the YSR Congress Party as well.

“In 2024, the Congress Party would field the Chief Minister candidate from the Balija and Kapu communities. If voted to power, the Karnataka model would be followed by incorporating the Dalits and minorities for the Chief Minister post,” he said.

Criticising the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Chinta Mohan said that the State was in peril for the last four years with “murders, suicides.”