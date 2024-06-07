ADVERTISEMENT

TDP begins victory celebrations across Rayalaseema

Published - June 07, 2024 08:24 pm IST - TIRUPATI/KADAPA

State general secretary A. Ravi Naidu says that the NDA’s victory would prove to be beneficial for the unemployed youth and students

The Hindu Bureau

TDP MLA-elect R. Madhavi Reddy beats a drum to launch the party’s celebrations in Kadapa on Friday.

After wresting power from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has begun its celebrations in the form of rallies and thanksgiving meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kadapa MLA-elect Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy, who defeated Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha to become the first non-minority candidate to win the constituency after three decades, led the celebrations in the district on Friday.

Accompanied by her spouse and district party president Reddeppagari Sreenivasa Reddy, she paid tributes to TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao’s statue in the city, while beating a drum to symbolically mark the victory rally.

R. Madhavi Reddy paying tributes to the NTR statue in Kadapa on Friday.

Similarly, in Tirupati, members of TDP’s youth wing Telugu Yuvatha took out a rally calling it the ‘march towards development’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Terming the five-year YSRCP rule as a ‘black era’ for Andhra Pradesh, State general secretary A. Ravi Naidu proclaimed that the NDA’s victory would prove to be beneficial for the unemployed youth and students. “The youth can expect the new government to provide 20 lakh jobs as promised in the next five years”, Mr. Naidu said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US