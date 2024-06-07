TDP begins victory celebrations across Rayalaseema

After wresting power from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has begun its celebrations in the form of rallies and thanksgiving meetings.

Kadapa MLA-elect Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy, who defeated Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha to become the first non-minority candidate to win the constituency after three decades, led the celebrations in the district on Friday.

Accompanied by her spouse and district party president Reddeppagari Sreenivasa Reddy, she paid tributes to TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao’s statue in the city, while beating a drum to symbolically mark the victory rally.

Similarly, in Tirupati, members of TDP’s youth wing Telugu Yuvatha took out a rally calling it the ‘march towards development’.

Terming the five-year YSRCP rule as a ‘black era’ for Andhra Pradesh, State general secretary A. Ravi Naidu proclaimed that the NDA’s victory would prove to be beneficial for the unemployed youth and students. “The youth can expect the new government to provide 20 lakh jobs as promised in the next five years”, Mr. Naidu said.